Joe Veleno Injury: Absent from practice

Veleno is under the weather and wasn't on the ice for practice Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Veleno should tentatively be considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Sharks. In his two games with Chicago, the 25-year-old center has yet to register a point while generating six hits, two blocks and one shot. Even when healthy, Veleno is far from a lock to suit up on a nightly basis and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.