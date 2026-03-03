Joe Veleno Injury: Remains unavailable

Veleno (illness) will not be in the lineup against the Sharks on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Veleno has been a healthy scratch in five of the Habs' last eight outings, so it's not immediately clear if he is still under the weather or if he is just being left out of the lineup. Even when he does play, the forward hasn't offered much in the way of fantasy value, considering he has zero goals and one assist in his last 22 outings