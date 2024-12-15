Joe Veleno News: Breaks slump with assist

Veleno logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Veleno saw a season-low 6:45 of ice time. Despite that red flag, it's a positive he got on the scoresheet for the first time since his goal in Chicago on Nov. 6. The 24-year-old has been an occasional scratch during a now-finished 13-game point drought. He has just three points to go with 20 shots on net, 39 hits, 18 blocked shots, nine PIM and a minus-5 rating over 26 appearances in a fourth-line role.