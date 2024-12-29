Joe Veleno News: Dishes helper

Veleno registered an assist while logging 13:09 of ice time during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Veleno finds himself on the top line alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond and has paid instant dividends following the promotion. The 24-year-old's fantasy appeal could benefit from some exposure to the power play, but Veleno is worth a look in deeper leagues as long as he's enjoying such a prominent even-strength assignment.