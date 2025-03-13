Joe Veleno News: Expected to play Thursday

Veleno (illness) is slated to be in the lineup Thursday versus San Jose, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Veleno missed practice Wednesday with his illness, but has not missed any game action. Veleno was dealt from Detroit at the deadline with Petr Mrazek going to Detroit. Veleno had five goals and five assists in 56 games with the Red Wings this season and has yet to hit the scoresheet in two games with Chicago since the trade.