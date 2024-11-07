Joe Veleno News: First goal of season Wednesday

Veleno scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Veleno deflected a shot from Moritz Seider, and his own deflected ricocheted off a Blackhawks player before getting past Petr Mrazek for Detroit's third goal early in the third period. This was Veleno's first goal and second point of the season, so he won't deliver a lot of fantasy production in most formats. He's been putting up solid numbers in other categories, though, as he's racked up 19 hits and nine blocked shots in his 12 contests. Ultimately, though, the lack of scoring can't be overlooked, so fantasy managers would be wise looking at other options in the waiver wire.