Joe Veleno News: Multi-point performance Sunday

Veleno notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Veleno cracked the scoresheet for the first time since Feb. 4, when he recorded an assist in a 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken, and he scored for the first time since Jan. 7, when he bagged a goal versus the Senators. These were his first two points since he was traded to the Blackhawks from the Red Wings. Fantasy managers can't overreact to this two-point performance, though, as the 25-year-old has recorded only 12 points in 63 appearances this season. Thus, his fantasy upside is minimal.