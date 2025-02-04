Joe Veleno News: Pockets assist Tuesday

Veleno logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kraken.

Veleno ended a 12-game point drought with the helper. The 25-year-old was previously credited with an assist Jan. 14 versus the Sharks, but it was taken away on a scoring change after that contest. The 25-year-old forward remains firmly in a fourth-line role for the Red Wings. That has kept his offense down -- he has just 10 points with 43 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-10 rating through 49 appearances.