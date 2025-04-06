Joe Veleno News: Posts helper Sunday

Veleno produced an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Veleno has two goals and three assists over his last seven games, which is solid work for a bottom-six forward. The 25-year-old wasn't able to find much consistency with the Red Wings prior to the trade deadline, but he's been a little better with the Blackhawks. Overall, he's at 15 points, 64 shots on net, 127 hits, 40 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 69 appearances.