Joe Veleno headshot

Joe Veleno News: Provides helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Veleno logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Veleno's move to the top six proved to be temporary, as he was back on the fourth line in Tuesday's game. The 25-year-old has been decent over the last month, earning eight points over his last 14 outings, but if he remains on the fourth line, his offense is likely to suffer. The forward is at five goals, five assists, 35 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-5 rating through 39 contests overall.

Joe Veleno
Detroit Red Wings
