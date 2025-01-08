Joe Veleno News: Tallies in overtime win

Veleno scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

Veleno ended a six-game goal drought, during which he had two assists. The 24-year-old forward has been one of the biggest beneficiaries under new head coach Todd McLellan, who has Veleno in a top-six role at even strength. He rarely saw anything other than fourth-line usage early in the season, and he's earned seven of his nine points this campaign over the last 11 contests. Veleno has added 33 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-4 rating through 36 appearances.