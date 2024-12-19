Joe Veleno News: Tallies in Wednesday's win
Veleno scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.
Veleno has a point in back-to-back games after previously going 13 contests without one. The 24-year-old has doubled his output to four points through 27 outings this season. He's added 22 shots on net, 41 hits and 19 blocked shots while playing in a fourth-line role. He'll need to show more consistency to be an option in fantasy, and it's unlikely he'll be moving up the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now