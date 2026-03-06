Joel Armia Injury: Facing multi-week absence

General manager Ken Holland said Friday that Armia (upper body) is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Armia was placed on injured reserve by the Kings on Monday after suffering an upper-body injury against the Oilers last week, and he's slated to be sidelined until at least the second half of March due to the issue. Over 53 appearances this year, he's generated 10 goals, 10 assists, 55 hits, 28 blocked shots and 24 PIM while averaging 14:20 of ice time.