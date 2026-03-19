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Joel Armia Injury: Might return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 12:20pm

Armia (upper body) won't be in action versus the Flyers on Thursday but could return for Saturday's clash with Buffalo, Alexander Legget of Mayors Manor reports.

Armia will be shelved for his 10th straight game due to his lingering upper-body issue. Prior to his absence, the veteran forward was struggling to produce and was stuck in an 11-game goal drought during which he generated just two assists. Once given the all-clear, Armia should slot into a bottom-six role but could factor on the power play.

Joel Armia
Los Angeles Kings
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