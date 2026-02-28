Joel Armia headshot

Joel Armia Injury: Out of action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Armia (upper body) won't suit up in Saturday's game versus the Flames, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Armia was hurt Thursday versus the Oilers and will need to miss time. The 32-year-old winger's next chance to play is Monday versus the Avalanche. Samuel Helenius is expected to draw into the lineup in a bottom-six role.

Joel Armia
Los Angeles Kings
