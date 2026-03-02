Joel Armia headshot

Joel Armia Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Armia (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

The Kings recalled Jared Wright from AHL Ontario in a corresponding move. Armia will miss his second straight game against Colorado on Monday. He also won't be an option to play against the Islanders on Thursday. It remains unclear when he will return to the lineup. He has 10 goals, 20 points, 66 shots on net and 55 hits in 53 appearances this season.

Joel Armia
Los Angeles Kings
