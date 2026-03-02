Joel Armia Injury: Unavailable for Monday's game

Armia (upper body) won't play in Monday's game against the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Armia will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup after suffering his upper-body injury during Thursday's game against the Oilers. He underwent an MRI on Monday, and interim head coach D.J. Smith said that the Kings should know more about Armia's status soon. Samuel Helenius is slated to remain in the lineup against Colorado.