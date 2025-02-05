Joel Armia News: Another shortie in win

Armia scored a shorthanded goal on in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Armia has a pair of shorthanded goals over two games to begin February, which has already surpassed his goal total from January. The 31-year-old winger was shuffled up to the third line for Tuesday's contest amid some changed line combinations. For the season, Armia has 10 tallies, 24 points (three on the power play, three shorthanded), 77 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-3 rating over 53 appearances.