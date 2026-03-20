Joel Armia News: Available for Saturday
Armia (upper body) will be activated off injured reserve and play Saturday versus Buffalo, per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.
Armia hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 26. He has 10 goals and 20 points in 53 outings in 2025-26. Armia will probably serve in a middle-six capacity, and his return might lead to Taylor Ward being a healthy scratch Saturday.
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