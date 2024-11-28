Joel Armia News: Bags another helper Wednesday

Armia produced an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Armia helped out on Emil Heineman's tally in the third period. With four assists over his last five contests, Armia has played well in a bottom-six role, though he's also seeing power-play time. The winger has reached the 30-point mark just once in his career, but he had 25 points over 66 outings in 2023-24, so there is a little depth scoring in his game. This season, he has two goals, eight assists, 26 shots on net, 30 hits, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 22 appearances. He's typically been a better finisher than playmaker, so his 7.7 shooting percentage is likely to rise over time.