Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joel Armia headshot

Joel Armia News: Collects two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Armia notched two assists while adding two hits, two PIM, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran winger has produced two points in four separate games this season, but those are the only times he's gotten onto the scoresheet over 18 contests. Armia's bottom-six role doesn't afford him many opportunities to make a fantasy contribution, and his minus-9 rating has him on pace for the worst performance of his career in that category.

Joel Armia
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now