Joel Armia News: Contributes helper

Armia notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Armia has three goals and an assist over his last seven outings. The helper was his first since Nov. 27, but he's emerged as a key depth scorer for the Canadiens while often filling a fourth-line role. For the season, Armia has 14 points, 43 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-5 rating through 32 appearances, putting him on pace for his most productive campaign in five years.