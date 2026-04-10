Joel Armia News: Finds twine in win
Armia scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Armia has scored three goals and added an assist over his last four games. The 32-year-old winger continues to fill a third-line spot, and he's doing well to provide a little grit and some depth scoring. He's now at 13 goals, 25 points, 86 shots on net, 71 hits, 36 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 63 outings this season. Armia has posted at least 25 points in three straight seasons after missing the 20-point mark in the three years before that.
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