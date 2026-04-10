Joel Armia headshot

Joel Armia News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Armia scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Armia has scored three goals and added an assist over his last four games. The 32-year-old winger continues to fill a third-line spot, and he's doing well to provide a little grit and some depth scoring. He's now at 13 goals, 25 points, 86 shots on net, 71 hits, 36 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 63 outings this season. Armia has posted at least 25 points in three straight seasons after missing the 20-point mark in the three years before that.

Joel Armia
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Armia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Armia See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
49 days ago
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
Author Image
Chris Morgan
52 days ago