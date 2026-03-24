Joel Armia News: Gathers helper in shootout loss
Armia notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.
Armia missed 10 games due to an upper-body injury just after the Olympic break, and he's been back in action for three contests. The 32-year-old winger is filling a bottom-six role, so his offense is likely to remain limited. He has 21 points, 68 shots on net, 59 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 56 appearances.
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