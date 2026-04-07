Joel Armia News: Opens scoring Monday
Armia scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.
Armia has three points, eight shots on net and four hits over his last three games. The 32-year-old continues to fill a third-line role for the Kings. He's up to 24 points, 84 shots on net, 70 hits, 36 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 62 appearances, so he may have some fantasy value in deep formats.
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