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Joel Armia News: Opens scoring Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Armia scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

Armia has three points, eight shots on net and four hits over his last three games. The 32-year-old continues to fill a third-line role for the Kings. He's up to 24 points, 84 shots on net, 70 hits, 36 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 62 appearances, so he may have some fantasy value in deep formats.

Joel Armia
Los Angeles Kings
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