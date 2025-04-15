Joel Armia News: Provides pair of assists

Armia logged two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Armia made the most of a team-low 6:52 of ice time, assisting on first-period goals by Alex Newhook and Ivan Demidov. With four helpers over his last seven outings, Armia has bounced back after a rough March. Overall, the winger has 29 points -- one off his career high -- while adding 103 shots on net, 87 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across a personal-best 80 appearances.