Joel Armia headshot

Joel Armia News: Reaches two milestones Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Armia picked up an assist, fired three shots on goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Armia's helper got him to two milestones -- it was his 100th career assist and 200th point. It was also a clutch assist, as he set up Jake Evans' game-winning tally with just 2:15 left in the third period to finish a comeback victory. Armia has three points over his last four outings, and he's up to eight goals, 22 points, 70 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-5 rating through 47 appearances this season. While he's on pace to reach the 30-point mark for just the second time in his career, he remains in a fourth-line role that could make his contributions on offense unpredictable.

