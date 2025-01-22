Joel Armia News: Reaches two milestones Tuesday

Armia picked up an assist, fired three shots on goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Armia's helper got him to two milestones -- it was his 100th career assist and 200th point. It was also a clutch assist, as he set up Jake Evans' game-winning tally with just 2:15 left in the third period to finish a comeback victory. Armia has three points over his last four outings, and he's up to eight goals, 22 points, 70 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-5 rating through 47 appearances this season. While he's on pace to reach the 30-point mark for just the second time in his career, he remains in a fourth-line role that could make his contributions on offense unpredictable.