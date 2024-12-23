Joel Armia News: Runs streak to four games

Armia scored a goal on two shots with a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Armia gave Montreal its first and only lead of the game early in the third period. He put himself in position in the slot and golfed home a feed from Jake Evans. It was the sixth goal of the season for Armia, who has points in four consecutive outings. The Canadiens' fourth line, which contributed two tallies in the loss, is responsible for six goals in the last four games.