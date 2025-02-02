Joel Armia News: Scores goal on penalty kill Sunday
Armia scored a shorthanded goal and added three shots on goal and one blocked shot during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Armia was excellent during the Canadiens' penalty kill midway through the first period, culminating in a shorthanded goal to open Sunday's scoring. It was his first goal since Jan. 16 against the Stars and ended a four-game point drought for the veteran defenseman.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now