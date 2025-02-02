Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Armia headshot

Joel Armia News: Scores goal on penalty kill Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 4:42pm

Armia scored a shorthanded goal and added three shots on goal and one blocked shot during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Armia was excellent during the Canadiens' penalty kill midway through the first period, culminating in a shorthanded goal to open Sunday's scoring. It was his first goal since Jan. 16 against the Stars and ended a four-game point drought for the veteran defenseman.

Joel Armia
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now