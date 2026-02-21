Joel Armia headshot

Joel Armia News: Three points in bronze medal game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Armia scored a goal, recorded two assists, and put four shots on net during Finland's 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.

Armia helped pave Finland's path to the Olympic bronze medal with two primary assists sandwiching his empty-net goal with just under five minutes remaining in the contest. With the trio of points, the 32-year-old forward finished the Olympics with three goals, five assists and a plus-seven rating across six appearances. With eight points, he is currently tied for fourth in the tournament with Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky and Czechia's Martin Necas. Armia will not only return to Los Angeles with Olympic hardware, but also with a case to play alongside the newly-acquired Artemi Panarin with Kevin Fiala (leg) out for the season.

Joel Armia
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Armia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Armia See More
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
12 days ago