Joel Armia News: Two special teams points in loss

Armia scored a shorthanded goal and had a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary.

Armia set up Brendan Gallagher on the power play in the second period then rifled a shortie past Dustin Wolf to give Montreal a 2-1 lead early in the third. It was the third two-point effort in 13 games for Armia. He's shown a knack when his team is down a man and has at least one shorthanded tally in nine consecutive seasons.