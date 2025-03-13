Fantasy Hockey
Joel Blomqvist headshot

Joel Blomqvist Injury: Dealing with minor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Blomqvist is reportedly dealing with a minor undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports on Thursday.

The Penguins seem content to run out Tristan Jarry the rest of the way after bringing him up in a swap for Blomqvist on March 3. Between that and the 23-year-old's injury concern, fans and fantasy players may not see Blomqvist in an NHL crease again this year.

Joel Blomqvist
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
