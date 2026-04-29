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Joel Blomqvist News: Called up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Blomqvist was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Blomqvist will serve as the Penguins' No. 3 option in Game 6 on Wednesday. As such, the 24-year-old backstop shouldn't be expected to actually get into the game. Looking ahead to 2026-27, Blomqvist will need a strong training camp to earn a spot on the NHL roster for Opening Night.

Joel Blomqvist
Pittsburgh Penguins
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