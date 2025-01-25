Joel Blomqvist News: Concedes four goals

Blomqvist saved 21 shots out of 25 attempts in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

In his second start after receiving the call-up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 15, Blomqvist kept a clean slate through the first period before conceding two goals in both the second and third. The loss bumped the 23-year-old's record down to 3-7-0 on the season with a 3.59 GAA and a .899 save percentage. For the time being, he will continue to play relief to Alex Nedeljkovic, who has two wins in his last three outings. Blomqvist should remain off fantasy hockey radars for the time being.