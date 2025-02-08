Joel Blomqvist News: Demoted after Saturday's start

Blomqvist was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Blomqvist stopped 17 of 20 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday. He'll get to play regularly in the minors during the Penguins' break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Tristan Jarry was called up to Pittsburgh to replace him on the NHL roster, further clearing the path for AHL playing time for Blomqvist.