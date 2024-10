Blomqvist will start Thursday's road game against the Oilers, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Blomqvist didn't start in either of Pittsburgh's last two games, but he'll be in the crease for the first half of a back-to-back Friday. Over his four starts this season, the 22-year-old has posted a 2-2-0 record, 3.16 GAA and .908 save percentage.