Blomqvist will be in the blue paint for Tuesday's home matchup versus Minnesota, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Blomqvist will make his fifth start and sixth appearance of the campaign-- the 22-year-old is 2-3-0 with a .911 save percentage and 3.34 GAA. The Finnish netminder registered wins in two of his first three appearances, but he's given up four goals in back-to-back losses. The Wild have buried 29 goals through eight games.