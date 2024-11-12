Fantasy Hockey
Joel Blomqvist News: Gets early hook Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Blomqvist gave up three goals on eight shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic midway through the first period of Monday's 7-1 loss to the Stars.

Dallas scored six times in the first period alone, and the goalie switch did nothing to provide a lift to the Penguins. Blomqvist is 1-4-0 over his last five starts, and through eight appearances on the season he sports a rough 3.61 GAA. but with a more respectable .904 save percentage.

