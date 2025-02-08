Joel Blomqvist News: Guarding goal Saturday

Blomqvist will defend the road net against Philadelphia on Saturday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Blomqvist will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic played in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers. The 23-year-old Blomqvist has a 3-7-0 record with a 3.59 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 10 NHL appearances this season. Philadelphia sits 23rd in the league with 2.79 goals per game in 2024-25.