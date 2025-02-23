Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Blomqvist headshot

Joel Blomqvist News: Outdueled on home ice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Blomqvist surrendered four goals on 15 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. The fifth marker was an empty-netter.

After allowing three goals in relief of Alex Nedeljkovic in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals, Blomqvist was unable to make a timely save for his team in Sunday's loss. The Penguins were outshooting the Rangers 31 to nine after two periods, but Igor Shesterkin was stellar in the road crease. Blomqvist has struggled in his first NHL season -- he's conceded at least three goals in 11 of 13 appearances in 2024-25. Overall, the Finnish netminder owns a 3-9-0 record, .886 save percentage and 3.72 GAA.

Joel Blomqvist
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now