Joel Blomqvist News: Reassigned to minors

Blomqvist was demoted to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Blomqvist has been struggling of late, going 1-2-1 with a 4.30 GAA in his last five outings, including giving up six goals on 33 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to Toronto. With the youngster's performance slipping, the Pens decided to get him some minutes in the minors while bringing up Tristan Jarry in a corresponding move. If Pittsburgh can move Jarry before the March 7 trade deadline, Blomqvist could find himself back in the NHL sooner rather than later.