Joel Blomqvist News: Recovers from injury

Blomqvist, who is playing for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, has recovered from his undisclosed injury, Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports Saturday.

Blomqvist has a 2.93 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 15 outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2024-25. He also has a 4-9-1 record, 3.81 GAA and .885 save percentage across 15 appearances with Pittsburgh. Unless Tristan Jarry or Alex Nedeljkovic sustains an injury, Blomqvist will probably spend the rest of the campaign in the minors.