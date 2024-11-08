Fantasy Hockey
Joel Blomqvist News: Slated to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Blomqvist is set to start on the road against Washington on Friday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Blomqvist is drawing a tough assignment. Washington is 9-3-0 and ranks fourth offensively with 4.08 goals per game. Blomqvist, who is making his first start since Oct. 29, has a 2-4-0 record, 3.47 GAA and .909 save percentage in six outings in 2024-25. He has lost his last three starts while allowing 12 goals on 127 shots (.906 save percentage) over that span.

