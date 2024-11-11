Fantasy Hockey
Joel Blomqvist headshot

Joel Blomqvist News: Starting against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Blomqvist was the first goalie off Monday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, indicating he'll draw the start at home against the Stars.

Blomqvist earned a solid win on the road against Washington on Friday, turning aside 32 of 34 shots (.941 save percentage). On the season, he's posted a 3-4-0 record, 3.25 GAA and .913 save percentage, and he'll attempt to remain effective in a second consecutive start Monday.

Joel Blomqvist
Pittsburgh Penguins
