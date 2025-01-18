Fantasy Hockey
Joel Blomqvist News: Starting in Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Blomqvist will guard the road goal versus the Capitals on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Blomqvist will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic played in Friday's 5-2 win over Buffalo. The 23-year-old Blomqvist has a 3-5-0 record with a 3.60 GAA and a .904 save percentage in eight NHL appearances this season. Washington sits third in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25.

