Joel Blomqvist News: Starting in Washington

Blomqvist will guard the road goal versus the Capitals on Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Blomqvist will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic played in Friday's 5-2 win over Buffalo. The 23-year-old Blomqvist has a 3-5-0 record with a 3.60 GAA and a .904 save percentage in eight NHL appearances this season. Washington sits third in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25.