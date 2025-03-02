Joel Blomqvist News: Starting Sunday

Blomqvist will guard the home net Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Blomqvist will get the nod Sunday as the Penguins play the second leg of a back-to-back. The 23-year-old netminder picked up a win in his last appearance, stopping 22 of 23 shots in relief against the Flyers on Thursday. Overall, Blomqvist is 4-9-0 with an .890 save percentage and 3.63 GAA in his rookie campaign.