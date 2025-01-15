Joel Blomqvist News: Up from minors

The Penguins will recall Blomqvist from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Blomqvist has a 3-5-0 record, 3.61 GAA and .904 save percentage in eight appearances in 2024-25. He also has a 2.93 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 12 outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Blomqvist will presumably serve as Pittsburgh's No. 2 goaltender behind Alex Nedeljkovic going forward. Tristan Jarry was waived Wednesday and is expected to be sent to the minors if he goes unclaimed.