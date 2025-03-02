Joel Blomqvist News: Woeful performance Sunday
Blomqvist surrendered six even-strength goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto.
After picking up a win in relief Thursday against the Flyers, Blomqvist turned his worst performance of the season on home ice. The six goals mark the most he has conceded in a game this season -- he hadn't allowed more than four prior to Sunday's defeat. Blomqvist holds a 4-9-1 record, .885 save percentage and 3.81 GAA through 15 appearances this season. The 23-year-old probably would have been better off developing in the minors this season, but Tristan Jarry's poor play earlier in the campaign forced Pittsburgh's brass to alter its netminding configuration.
