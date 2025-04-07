Joel Edmundson Injury: Late scratch due to UBI

Edmundson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not be an option for Monday's home game versus the Kraken.

Edmundson logged 20:45 of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 win over Edmonton, right around his usual allotment of playing time, so it's unclear when he picked up the injury. Drew Doughty (ankle) also isn't suiting up Monday, so Jacob Moverare and Kyle Burroughs will draw back into the lineup and comprise Los Angeles' third pairing.