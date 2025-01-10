Fantasy Hockey
Joel Edmundson headshot

Joel Edmundson Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Edmundson (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Jets, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Edmundson is on the Kings' five-game road trip, but he is dealing with an injury and has an uncertain return timeline. That makes it unclear if he'll play in the second half of a back-to-back when the Kings visit Calgary on Saturday. Both of Kyle Burroughs and Andreas Englund are in the lineup Friday as the Kings stick with a seven-defensemen lineup.

Joel Edmundson
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
