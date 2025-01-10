Joel Edmundson Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Edmundson (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Jets, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Edmundson is on the Kings' five-game road trip, but he is dealing with an injury and has an uncertain return timeline. That makes it unclear if he'll play in the second half of a back-to-back when the Kings visit Calgary on Saturday. Both of Kyle Burroughs and Andreas Englund are in the lineup Friday as the Kings stick with a seven-defensemen lineup.